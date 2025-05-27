So Apparently South Florida is NOT the Place to Raise a Family!

Thinking of packing up and starting fresh? WalletHub just released their 2025 list of the best cities to raise a family — and while South Florida always brings the vibes, the rankings weren’t exactly a win for us.
Top 5 Cities to Raise a Family in 2025:
- Fremont, CA
- Overland Park, KS
- Plano, TX
- Irvine, CA
- South Burlington, VT
And here’s how our local cities ranked:
Pembroke Pines – #60 overall
- Family Fun: #149
- Health & Safety: #12
- Education: #14
- Affordability: #145
- Socioeconomics: #71
Miami – #164 overall
- Family Fun: #65
- Health & Safety: #91
- Education: #36
- Affordability: #181
- Socioeconomics: #155
Hialeah – #173 overall
- Family Fun: #176
- Health & Safety: #40
- Education: #59
- Affordability: #182
- Socioeconomics: #149
Fort Lauderdale – #163 overall
- Family Fun: #164
- Health & Safety: #135
- Education: #75
- Affordability: #162
- Socioeconomics: #123
So, yeah… if you’re staying in South Florida with your fam, Pembroke Pines is looking like the safest bet. The rest? Let’s just say it’s giving “room for improvement.”