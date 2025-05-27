So Apparently South Florida is NOT the Place to Raise a Family!

Thinking of packing up and starting fresh? WalletHub just released their 2025 list of the best cities to raise a family — and while South Florida always brings the vibes, the rankings weren’t exactly a win for us.

Top 5 Cities to Raise a Family in 2025:

Fremont, CA Overland Park, KS Plano, TX Irvine, CA South Burlington, VT

And here’s how our local cities ranked:

Pembroke Pines – #60 overall

Family Fun: #149

Health & Safety: #12

Education: #14

Affordability: #145

Socioeconomics: #71

Miami – #164 overall

Family Fun: #65

Health & Safety: #91

Education: #36

Affordability: #181

Socioeconomics: #155

Hialeah – #173 overall

Family Fun: #176

Health & Safety: #40

Education: #59

Affordability: #182

Socioeconomics: #149

Fort Lauderdale – #163 overall

Family Fun: #164

Health & Safety: #135

Education: #75

Affordability: #162

Socioeconomics: #123

So, yeah… if you’re staying in South Florida with your fam, Pembroke Pines is looking like the safest bet. The rest? Let’s just say it’s giving “room for improvement.”

