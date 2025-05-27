So Apparently South Florida is NOT the Place to Raise a Family!

By Martica Lopez

Thinking of packing up and starting fresh? WalletHub just released their 2025 list of the best cities to raise a family — and while South Florida always brings the vibes, the rankings weren’t exactly a win for us.

Top 5 Cities to Raise a Family in 2025:

  1. Fremont, CA
  2. Overland Park, KS
  3. Plano, TX
  4. Irvine, CA
  5. South Burlington, VT

And here’s how our local cities ranked:

Pembroke Pines – #60 overall

  • Family Fun: #149
  • Health & Safety: #12
  • Education: #14
  • Affordability: #145
  • Socioeconomics: #71

Miami – #164 overall

  • Family Fun: #65
  • Health & Safety: #91
  • Education: #36
  • Affordability: #181
  • Socioeconomics: #155

Hialeah – #173 overall

  • Family Fun: #176
  • Health & Safety: #40
  • Education: #59
  • Affordability: #182
  • Socioeconomics: #149

Fort Lauderdale – #163 overall

  • Family Fun: #164
  • Health & Safety: #135
  • Education: #75
  • Affordability: #162
  • Socioeconomics: #123

So, yeah… if you’re staying in South Florida with your fam, Pembroke Pines is looking like the safest bet. The rest? Let’s just say it’s giving “room for improvement.”

Find out the rest here!

