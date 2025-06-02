Soap Made With Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater? It’s Real and It’s $8

Just when you thought celebrity products couldn’t get any weirder, Sydney Sweeney is here to prove otherwise — and fans are foaming at the mouth.

The Euphoria star and certified Hollywood heartthrob has teamed up with men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch to release a very real, very cheeky product: “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss” — a limited-edition soap made with a touch of water she actually bathed in.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” Sweeney teased in a joint Instagram post. And now, for the right price (a modest $8 a bar), you can lather up in what’s being dubbed the most intimate celebrity product of the year.

The soap officially drops on Friday, June 6 at 12 p.m. ET, and if Dr. Squatch’s last campaign with Sydney is any indication, this thing will sell out faster than a shower with hot water.

Is it brilliant marketing? Totally. Weirdly personal? Also yes. Will people buy it? Without a doubt.