SOBEWFF Tournament of Champions hosted by Guy Fieri: A Night full of Flavor!

Miami Beach + world-class chefs + Guy Fieri running the show? You already know it was a night to remember! The South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Tournament of Champions was the ultimate foodie showdown, where four teams of culinary all-stars battled it out for bragging rights and a $5,000 donation to charity.

Now, if you weren’t there—don’t worry, I’ve got you covered! Imagine strolling along the beach, surrounded by the aroma of sizzling dishes, while some of the best chefs in the game compete right in front of you. Add in a People’s Choice voting system (meaning WE got to decide the winners), and you have a recipe for an unforgettable night.

My favorite bites:

🔥 Christian Petroni’s Grilled Fettunta – Think charred, artisanal bread soaked in EVOO, rubbed with garlic, and topped with creamy mozzarella. Simple, but absolutely perfect.

🍝 Bobby Marcotte’s Stracotto Stuffed Pasta – This one had braised tomato sauce, toasted chile pine nuts, pesto oil, and Romano crunch. Every bite packed a punch!

But let’s talk about something unexpected—I left this festival with more than just a full stomach. At one of the activations, they were offering temporary tattoos (because why not?). Being the LEO that I am, I naturally had to rep my zodiac sign. So yes, in between bites of pasta and mozzarella, I got inked—well, kind of.

And the Winner Is…

After all the incredible food and voting, Maneet Chauhan and her team took home the win, securing $5,000 for Autism Speaks. An amazing moment for an even better cause!

And speaking of giving back—every dollar raised from the festival supports FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, helping shape the next generation of culinary talent.

Between the unreal flavors, high-energy competition, and surprise tattoo moment, this event was everything. If you missed it this year, trust me—you’ll want to be there next time!



