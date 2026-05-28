South Florida Cop Pulls Over Woman for Using Her Right Hand for Texting, Learns She Doesn’t Have One

(Ben Harris/Woman Pulled over for texting but does not have hand)

Woman Pulled over for texting but does not have hand

Woman Pulled over for texting but does not have hand

A South Florida woman says she was left speechless after getting pulled over for allegedly using a cellphone while driving even though she only has one hand.

Kathleen Thomas, 36, was stopped by an officer with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in February after the deputy believed he saw her holding and using a phone with her right hand while driving along North Dixie Highway in Palm Beach County.

According to body camera footage obtained by CBS News, the officer approached Thomas’ vehicle and told her he observed her “holding the phone with your right hand” and “manipulating that phone” while behind the wheel.

Thomas then held up her right arm, revealing that she does not have a right hand.

“So I’m obviously not,” she laughed. “So you wanna just call this a day?”

The deputy, however, continued insisting he had seen her with a hand raised while driving.

“I don’t want to call it a day,” the officer said.

A confused Thomas repeatedly explained that the officer could not have seen her right hand because she does not have one.

At one point during the exchange, the deputy asked her to put a “hand to God” that she was not using her phone while driving.

“Hand to God,” Thomas replied while lifting her right arm.

“The other hand to God,” the officer awkwardly responded.

Despite the unusual interaction, Thomas was still issued a citation for allegedly violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law. The first offense carried a $116 fine.

Thomas later challenged the ticket in court. Before the hearing could take place, however, the deputy requested the citation be dismissed due to “lack of evidence,” according to Thomas, who shared the update on TikTok.

“Bro, we knew that already,” she joked in a video after learning the citation had officially been dropped.