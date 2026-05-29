South Florida Just Got More Michelin Stars and Two New Restaurants Made the List

South Florida’s food scene just got a little more impressive.

The Michelin Guide announced its 2026 Florida selections Thursday, and two South Florida restaurants earned coveted Michelin stars, while several others across Miami Dade and Palm Beach counties picked up new honors.

In Palm Beach County, Emelina in West Palm Beach earned one Michelin star just months after opening its doors. The intimate chef’s counter combines traditional Cuban flavors with modern global influences and is inspired by the life and recipes of chef Osmel González’s grandmother, Emelina.

Meanwhile, Miami Dade County added another star to its growing culinary reputation as Mutra in North Miami received one Michelin star for its boutique Israeli dining experience.

South Florida also picked up several additional Michelin recognitions. Four restaurants earned Bib Gourmand status, which highlights exceptional food at a great value. Those winners include Barra Callao in North Miami Beach, Cotoa in North Miami, Double Luck in Miami, and To Be Determined in Miami.

Four more Miami Dade restaurants were added to Michelin’s Recommended list, including Bistro Ocho in Miami, Elyu Omakase in Coral Gables, and Mano Libera in South Miami. Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry & Cocktails also earned a Recommended distinction.

The Michelin Guide has expanded significantly since first arriving in Florida in 2022. This year marks the first time the guide covers the entire state, with inspectors recognizing 200 restaurants across Florida.

For food lovers across South Florida, it is another sign that the region continues to establish itself as one of the country’s top dining destinations.