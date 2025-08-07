South Florida, Meet the Ketchup Smoothie You Didn’t Ask For

Just when you thought you’d seen it all—HEINZ and Smoothie King have teamed up to create a ketchup-based fruit smoothie. Yep. You read that right.

Blending strawberries, raspberries, acai sorbet, apple juice and HEINZ Simply Tomato Ketchup, this limited-time drink is their answer to a viral question: If tomatoes are fruit, is ketchup technically... a smoothie?

Now available at select Smoothie King locations in Miami (and other major cities), the $5.70 #KetchupSmoothie drops just in time for peak tomato season. And don’t worry—there are no artificial flavors or weird preservatives here. Just real fruit, real ketchup, and a whole lot of curiosity.

The blend has been tested, tweaked, and taste-checked to strike a sweet-savory balance that apparently works. (We’ll let you be the judge.)

Available starting August 6 while supplies last. Would you sip it or skip it?