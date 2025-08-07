South Florida, Meet the Ketchup Smoothie You Didn’t Ask For

Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Just when you thought you’d seen it all—HEINZ and Smoothie King have teamed up to create a ketchup-based fruit smoothie. Yep. You read that right.

Blending strawberries, raspberries, acai sorbet, apple juice and HEINZ Simply Tomato Ketchup, this limited-time drink is their answer to a viral question: If tomatoes are fruit, is ketchup technically... a smoothie?

Now available at select Smoothie King locations in Miami (and other major cities), the $5.70 #KetchupSmoothie drops just in time for peak tomato season. And don’t worry—there are no artificial flavors or weird preservatives here. Just real fruit, real ketchup, and a whole lot of curiosity.

The blend has been tested, tweaked, and taste-checked to strike a sweet-savory balance that apparently works. (We’ll let you be the judge.)

Available starting August 6 while supplies last. Would you sip it or skip it?

    News You Need

    

