South Florida Mom’s Genius App Lets Parents Trade Toys Instead of Buying New Ones

With the cost of living rising, one South Florida mom is making it easier for families to save money — and keep their kids happy. Julie Janides, a mother of four, created the ToyTrader app, a platform that lets parents trade toys their kids no longer want, instead of tossing them or spending more on new ones.

“Within 28 days, most kids are completely over their toys,” Julie said. “But it’s hard to give them away when you just spent a bunch of money.”

That frustration sparked ToyTrader — an app where families can post photos of used toys, assign them coin values based on the original price, and trade those coins for different toys posted by others. No cash involved.

The app launched just weeks ago and already has over 100 active users across South Florida. It’s even caught the attention of local parenting group Supermoms, who say the app is a game-changer for busy moms trying to balance fun and finances.

With summer around the corner, ToyTrader offers a way to keep kids entertained — without breaking the bank.

ToyTrader is available now on the Apple Store and Google Play.