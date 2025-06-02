South Florida Mom’s Genius App Lets Parents Trade Toys Instead of Buying New Ones

Beaver County school district using popular toy as therapy for elementary students Beaver County school district using popular toy as therapy for elementary students
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

With the cost of living rising, one South Florida mom is making it easier for families to save money — and keep their kids happy. Julie Janides, a mother of four, created the ToyTrader app, a platform that lets parents trade toys their kids no longer want, instead of tossing them or spending more on new ones.

“Within 28 days, most kids are completely over their toys,” Julie said. “But it’s hard to give them away when you just spent a bunch of money.”

That frustration sparked ToyTrader — an app where families can post photos of used toys, assign them coin values based on the original price, and trade those coins for different toys posted by others. No cash involved.

The app launched just weeks ago and already has over 100 active users across South Florida. It’s even caught the attention of local parenting group Supermoms, who say the app is a game-changer for busy moms trying to balance fun and finances.

With summer around the corner, ToyTrader offers a way to keep kids entertained — without breaking the bank.

ToyTrader is available now on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!