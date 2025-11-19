South Florida Rallies Behind Teen Who Started a Bin Cleaning Business for His Family!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: Peafowl hang out together in a neighborhood on February 04, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Miami-Dade Commissioners recently loosened a law that protects the non-native peafowl that roam the area by allowing cities to remove the birds if they plan to do so humanely. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

You know I love a good South Florida story, and this one is honestly giving me all the feels. A 16 year old from Cutler Bay named Daniel decided he wasn’t going to sit around and wait for life to get easier. He started his own little trash and recycling bin cleaning service to help his parents during a rough financial patch… and baby, Only in Dade picked up his story and now the whole city is cheering him on.

He wrote to them asking for a chance to work and grow his business, not a handout, just an opportunity. Only in Dade posted it on their IG and it blew up. We’re talking over seven thousand likes and more than three hundred shares, and it’s still climbing. Miami loves a hustler with heart and this kid has both.

His page is dogs_binwashing on Instagram, and yes, he is literally out here power cleaning trash bins for twenty bucks, trying to build something real for his family’s future. Sixteen years old. Meanwhile, some of y’all won’t even rinse out a blender.

If you’re in Cutler Bay or nearby and your bins are looking a little questionable… give the kid a shot. Let’s lift him up the same way Miami is lifting up his post.