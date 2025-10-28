South Florida Rallies to Help Jamaica Ahead of Hurricane Melissa’s Direct Hit

In this handout satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica as a Category 5 storm.

As Hurricane Melissa barrels toward Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, South Florida’s Jamaican community is wasting no time jumping into action. With strong cultural and family ties to the island, locals across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are coming together to collect supplies and raise funds before the storm’s expected landfall Tuesday morning.

💚 How South Florida Is Helping

Multiple cities — including Miramar, Lauderhill, and Homestead — have set up official drop-off sites, while local nonprofits like Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in Doral are collecting and packing donations to be shipped to Jamaica immediately after the storm.

Requested items include: Non-perishable food, bottled water, flashlights, batteries, tarps, bug repellent, diapers, first-aid kits, generators, and hygiene products. (Organizers ask donors not to bring used clothing.)

Miami-based organizations South Florida Caribbean Strong and the Caribbean Bar Association are also coordinating volunteer shifts at GEM’s warehouse — encouraging residents to show up anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“You don’t need an invitation to be there,” said Marlon Hill, who’s leading volunteer mobilization for Caribbean Strong. “Everyone is welcome.”

📦 Donation Drop-Off Locations

Miramar (open 24/7)

Fire Station 19 – 6700 Miramar Parkway

Fire Station 70 – 9001 Miramar Parkway

Fire Station 84 – 14801 SW 27th Street

Fire Station 100 – 2800 SW 184th Avenue

Fire Station 107 – 11811 Miramar Parkway

Miramar Police HQ – 11765 City Hall Promenade

Lauderhill (Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Lauderhill City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50th Street

John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55th Avenue

Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82nd Avenue

Lauderhill Historical Museum – 1080 NW 47th Avenue

St. George Park – 3501 NW 8th Street

Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40th Avenue (open weekends)

Homestead (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

City Hall – 100 Civic Court

Homestead Police Department – 45 NW 1st Avenue

Pichol Williams Community Center – 951 SW 4th Street (also open Saturdays)

GEM Warehouse (Doral)

1850 NW 84th Avenue, #100 — accepting both volunteers and donations

💵 Ways to Donate

If you can’t drop off items in person, several local and national organizations are accepting monetary donations online:

💬 Community Voices

“This hurricane is of unparalleled proportions to Jamaica,” said Wendy Hart, president of the American Friends of Jamaica. “For most disaster relief agencies, the best thing people can do is donate what they can — whether it’s $10 or $10,000.”

Gabrielle Thomas, president-elect of the Caribbean Bar Association, echoed that sentiment: “Jamaicans are resilient. Caribbeans are resilient. We’ll help each other — that’s what we do.”