South Florida Storms Bring Out the Usual Suspects: Gators, Snakes, and Chaos

South Florida saw 1 to 3 inches of rain on Monday — not enough to flood your car, but just enough to make your neighborhood feel like a low‑budget swamp tour.

And when the puddles rise, so do the odds of spotting uninvited guests: gators, snakes, maybe even that one neighbor who still wears Crocs unironically. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, critters get displaced by rising water and might wander into parks, yards, or even that Chick‑fil‑A drive‑thru you were just in.

The FWC says the rules are simple: don’t feed them, don’t touch them, and definitely don’t try to make them TikTok famous. Even if an animal looks abandoned, chances are mom is nearby — and probably in a mood.

If you see a stranded manatee, call 888‑404‑3922. If a gator is giving you side‑eye near your mailbox, call 866‑FWC‑GATOR.

Rain or shine, only in South Florida do you grab your cafecito, check your Ring cam, and wonder if that’s a delivery guy or a six‑foot reptile at your door. Stay dry, stay safe, and watch your ankles, Miami.