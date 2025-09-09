South Florida Strong: Two Women Headed to Bodybuilding’s Biggest Stage

Miami Female Body Builders Heading to Vegas
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Olympia — bodybuilding’s most prestigious competition — is about to get a South Florida spotlight. Two local athletes, Iulia Baba and Elena Avilés Romero, have earned their place in Las Vegas to compete against the best in the world.

Baba will take the stage in the bikini category, while Avilés Romero will flex her strength in women’s physique. Both athletes have spent years training with relentless discipline, pushing their bodies through grueling routines of squats, pulls, and pumps to reach this level.

But beyond the physical demands, they’re also fighting stigma. Avilés Romero has spoken about the stereotypes that surround muscular women — from being labeled “too masculine” to enduring social media bullying. For both athletes, competing isn’t just about winning a title, it’s about showing that strength and femininity can go hand in hand.

South Florida will be cheering them on in Vegas.

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

