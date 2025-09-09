South Florida Strong: Two Women Headed to Bodybuilding’s Biggest Stage

The Olympia — bodybuilding’s most prestigious competition — is about to get a South Florida spotlight. Two local athletes, Iulia Baba and Elena Avilés Romero, have earned their place in Las Vegas to compete against the best in the world.

Baba will take the stage in the bikini category, while Avilés Romero will flex her strength in women’s physique. Both athletes have spent years training with relentless discipline, pushing their bodies through grueling routines of squats, pulls, and pumps to reach this level.

But beyond the physical demands, they’re also fighting stigma. Avilés Romero has spoken about the stereotypes that surround muscular women — from being labeled “too masculine” to enduring social media bullying. For both athletes, competing isn’t just about winning a title, it’s about showing that strength and femininity can go hand in hand.

South Florida will be cheering them on in Vegas.