South Florida’s Coolest Freebie: It’s Slurpee Day!

July 11 is Free Slurpee Day — and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Every year, 7-Eleven hands out free small Slurpees to celebrate its birthday, and it’s the sweetest way to cool off in the Miami heat. The tradition started in 2002, but the iconic frozen drink has been around since the late ’50s. With over 300 flavors — from sweet picks like Vanilla and 7-Elemon to sour hits like Warhead and even tropical options like Mango and Lychee — there’s something for every tastebud. So grab a cup, skip the wallet, and enjoy your brain freeze.