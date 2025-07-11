South Florida’s Coolest Freebie: It’s Slurpee Day!

Texas Motor Speedway fans serving themselves Surpees in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Happy National 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day! Texas Motor Speedway fans serving themselves Surpees in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

July 11 is Free Slurpee Day — and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Every year, 7-Eleven hands out free small Slurpees to celebrate its birthday, and it’s the sweetest way to cool off in the Miami heat. The tradition started in 2002, but the iconic frozen drink has been around since the late ’50s. With over 300 flavors — from sweet picks like Vanilla and 7-Elemon to sour hits like Warhead and even tropical options like Mango and Lychee — there’s something for every tastebud. So grab a cup, skip the wallet, and enjoy your brain freeze.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!