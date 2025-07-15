South Florida’s Own 9-Year-Old Ninja Takes on National Stage

Pembroke Pines native Penelope Garcia is putting South Florida on the map with her fearless debut on American Ninja Warrior. At just nine years old, she’s already tackling one of the toughest obstacle courses in the country—climbing, swinging, and powering through challenges with grit far beyond her years.

Before training, Penelope admits she “could barely even do one pull-up.” Now, after competing against hundreds of kids worldwide at the Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association World Championship in Texas, she’s proving hard work pays off.

Her coach at 305 Ninja Academy calls her focus and drive “incredible,” while her parents say ninja training has become the perfect outlet for her energy and determination.

Though she didn’t bring home the top title, Penelope says the experience was unforgettable—meeting other young athletes and representing her hometown.

South Florida is cheering her on as she sets her sights on the next wall to climb. Keep an eye out—this rising star is just getting started.