South Florida’s Thanksgiving Travel Survival Guide: What to Know Before You Go

Myrna Santiago, right, a customer service agent with American Airlines, assists travelers at a ticketing gate at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, at DFW Airport, Texas, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

If you’re getting out of South Florida for Thanksgiving, brace yourself — it’s shaping up to be one of the busiest holiday travel weeks in 15 years, and both our airports and highways are about to feel it.

The FAA expects 360,000+ flights nationwide and more than 17.8 million people going through TSA. Locally, that means longer lines at MIA and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, where holiday crowds already stretch past the food court. AAA also says a record 73 million Americans will hit the road — and yes, that includes I-95, the Turnpike, and the Palmetto.

Weather delays up north could ripple into South Florida, so keep checking forecasts if you’re connecting through New York, Chicago, Philly, Atlanta, or D.C.

Experts say simple prep goes a long way:

• Download your airline’s app for real-time updates.

• Double-check your ID to make sure it is a Real ID.

• Leave early — way early.

• If you’re driving, check your tires, charge your battery, and fill up before the rush.

Bottom line: Give yourself time and keep your expectations low — it’s Thanksgiving travel in South Florida