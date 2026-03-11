Southwest Airlines Testing New Cleaning Policy That’s Already Stirring Backlash

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane cabin interior
Refining the process FILE PHOTO: Southwest representatives said that the company is refining the changes it rolled out earlier this year. (MichaelVi - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Southwest Airlines is facing fresh criticism after testing another change that could frustrate passengers.

The airline has already taken heat in recent months after ending its long-standing “bags fly free” policy and switching to assigned seating, moves that many customers say have complicated the boarding process and led to overcrowded overhead bins.

Now, Southwest is testing a new cleaning approach between flights — but only for premium extra-legroom seats, not the rest of the plane.

A union leader representing Southwest flight attendants criticized the idea, saying it creates a two-tier experience where passengers in the front get fully cleaned seats while those in the back only get a quick tidy-up.

Southwest typically relies on flight attendants to straighten the cabin between flights to speed up turnaround times.

Critics say cleaning only certain sections could upset passengers and make the airline’s recent changes even more controversial.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need