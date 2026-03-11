Southwest Airlines Testing New Cleaning Policy That’s Already Stirring Backlash

FILE PHOTO: Southwest representatives said that the company is refining the changes it rolled out earlier this year.

Southwest Airlines is facing fresh criticism after testing another change that could frustrate passengers.

The airline has already taken heat in recent months after ending its long-standing “bags fly free” policy and switching to assigned seating, moves that many customers say have complicated the boarding process and led to overcrowded overhead bins.

Now, Southwest is testing a new cleaning approach between flights — but only for premium extra-legroom seats, not the rest of the plane.

A union leader representing Southwest flight attendants criticized the idea, saying it creates a two-tier experience where passengers in the front get fully cleaned seats while those in the back only get a quick tidy-up.

Southwest typically relies on flight attendants to straighten the cabin between flights to speed up turnaround times.

Critics say cleaning only certain sections could upset passengers and make the airline’s recent changes even more controversial.