Spring Break Spots Your Teen Will Actually Love

Spring break (March 24–28) is almost here for Miami-Dade & Broward County, and if you have a teenager, you know how hard it is to find a vacation spot they won’t complain about. Skip the eye rolls and check out these teen-approved destinations!

St. Petersburg, FL

I lived here for five years, and trust me, it’s not just for retirees anymore! Think cool record shops, indie bookstores, and the stunning St. Pete Pier. For artsy teens, The Dalí Museum is a must-see—it’s home to the largest collection of Salvador Dalí's works outside of Spain, and the surrealist vibes are seriously Instagram-worthy. If you can hit the beach, Treasure Island is a must—absolutely breathtaking!

New York City, NY

Broadway shows, Times Square, Fifth Avenue shopping, and epic food tours? Your teen will love the energy of NYC.

Yellowstone National Park, WY

For outdoorsy teens (or at least those who want cool nature pics), Yellowstone has geysers, hiking, and even wildlife spotting.

Seattle, WA

Grunge music, coffee culture, thrift shops, and the Space Needle—Seattle is effortlessly cool for Gen Z and their nostalgic Gen X parents.

Savannah, GA

Haunted tours, artsy shopping, and delicious Southern eats—if your teen loves spooky vibes, Savannah is a winner.

Chicago, IL

The Bean, Navy Pier, epic skyline views from the Skydeck, and deep-dish pizza? Say no more.

Pick a spot, pack your bags, and get ready for a spring break without the teen attitude (hopefully). Where are you heading? Let me know!