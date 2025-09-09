Starbucks Adds Protein to Your Coffee Order Starting September 29

FILE PHOTO: A man sued Starbucks after a venti tea spilled in his lap and he suffered from severe burns.

Your Starbucks run is about to get a boost. Beginning September 29, the chain is rolling out Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam across the U.S. and Canada.

The lattes, made with protein-boosted milk, pack up to 36 grams of protein per grande. Cold Foam fans can add about 15 grams of protein to any iced drink with flavors like vanilla, chocolate, matcha, banana, salted caramel, and seasonal favorites like pumpkin.

It’s all part of Starbucks’ push to modernize the menu while giving customers what they want. If you’ve been trying to add more protein into your day, this might be the easiest (and tastiest) way to do it.

