Starbucks Adds Protein to Your Coffee Order Starting September 29

Two Starbucks cups
By Martica Lopez

Your Starbucks run is about to get a boost. Beginning September 29, the chain is rolling out Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam across the U.S. and Canada.

The lattes, made with protein-boosted milk, pack up to 36 grams of protein per grande. Cold Foam fans can add about 15 grams of protein to any iced drink with flavors like vanilla, chocolate, matcha, banana, salted caramel, and seasonal favorites like pumpkin.

It’s all part of Starbucks’ push to modernize the menu while giving customers what they want. If you’ve been trying to add more protein into your day, this might be the easiest (and tastiest) way to do it.

Would you trade your regular latte for a protein one? Read more about it here!

