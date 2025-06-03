Step Into the Past: “Rise of the Mammals” Exhibit Now Open in Fort Lauderdale

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Prehistoric creatures are taking over Fort Lauderdale — and they’re animatronic. The Museum of Discovery and Science has officially opened its newest exhibit, “Expedition: Dinosaur — Rise of the Mammals,” and it’s perfect for families looking for an educational adventure with a side of dino-sized fun.

The exhibit transports visitors back in time to explore the world after dinosaurs, featuring life-like animatronic creatures and hands-on activities that bring the prehistoric era to life. Kids can get interactive while adults soak up fascinating facts along the way.

“This is the perfect blend of hands-on fun for kids and deeper educational content for grown-ups,” said Meredith Feder, Deputy Director of the museum.

The exhibit is open now and runs through September 1, 2025, so there’s plenty of time to bring the whole crew and take a walk on the wild side of evolution.

📍 Museum of Discovery and Science401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

🗓️ Now through September 1, 2025

For more info, visit the museum’s website and plan your prehistoric expedition today!

