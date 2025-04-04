Step Into Stitch Lab Club Privé: Miami’s Ultimate Spring Fashion Pop-Up

Stitch Lab Club Prive (Stitch Lab)
By Martica Lopez

Spring is in full bloom—and so is Stitch Lab, back in the Miami Design District with its most elevated edition yet. This time, it’s all about the Club Privé experience: a luxe, curated pop-up bringing together the best of Latin American fashion, beauty, and wellness.

I had the chance to chat with Karina Rosendo, the founder of Stitch Lab, and she shared the Top 5 Spring Trends Miami style lovers need to watch:

1. Geometric Prints

2. Linen Everything

3. Bright, Bold Colors

4. Big Statement Earrings

5. Comfy Yet Chic Shoes

This free three-day shopping event features over 40 designers from across Latin America, plus exclusive beauty offerings from Toty by Sofía Vergara. Whether you’re upgrading your resort wardrobe or stocking up on skincare essentials, Stitch Lab Club Privé has you covered.

Where’s it at?

Paradise Plaza – Third Floor

151 NE 41st St, Miami Design District

April 4–6 | Free & open to the public

Expect bold fashion, luxe jewelry, and a stylish crowd. Make sure to see the video below for a sneak peek at what’s waiting inside.



