Summer Camps in South Florida Still Taking Kids — Here’s Where to Sign Up!

School’s almost out, Miami — and if you haven’t locked in your kid’s summer plans, don’t stress! Plenty of summer camps across Miami-Dade and Broward are still accepting enrollments.
🎨🌴 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CAMPS
- Miami-Dade Parks: From nature and sports to outdoor adventures, these county-run camps run June–August and keep kids active in the sunshine.
- Miami-Dade College: Multiple campuses (like Kendall, Wolfson, and Hialeah) offer fun, educational camps for kids and teens.
- Deering Estate: Nine weeks of nature, science experiments, hikes, crafts, and weekly field trips in scenic Palmetto Bay.
- FunCamps (University of Miami & more): Dive into Jurassicamp, Magicamp, robotics, space, and even art. Locations include UM, Pinecrest, and FAU.
- YMCA (Free!): Camps at Miami Gardens, Overtown & South Miami Heights offer field trips, STEAM, financial literacy, and meals — all free.
- Zoo Miami Camp: Weekly themes from fossils to wildlife careers. Runs June 6–Aug. 13 with free aftercare!
🎭🏖️ BROWARD COUNTY CAMPS
- Boys & Girls Club: Camps across Broward (Lauderhill, Davie, more) for ages 6–18, packed with fun and mentorship.
- Camp Chameleon (Markham Park): Nature, sports, swimming, and creativity in Weston.
- Camp Kadima (JCC Davie): From karate to cooking, this camp blends culture and fun.
- Pembroke Pines EDC: For K–4th grade with swimming, field trips, and full-day fun.
- Broward Center for Performing Arts: For your rising star! Performing arts camps for ages 7–18.
📍Spots are going fast — don’t sleep on it, Miami!