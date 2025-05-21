Summer Camps in South Florida Still Taking Kids — Here’s Where to Sign Up!

School’s almost out, Miami — and if you haven’t locked in your kid’s summer plans, don’t stress! Plenty of summer camps across Miami-Dade and Broward are still accepting enrollments.

🎨🌴 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CAMPS

Miami-Dade Parks : From nature and sports to outdoor adventures, these county-run camps run June–August and keep kids active in the sunshine.

: From nature and sports to outdoor adventures, these county-run camps run June–August and keep kids active in the sunshine. Miami-Dade College : Multiple campuses (like Kendall, Wolfson, and Hialeah) offer fun, educational camps for kids and teens.

: Multiple campuses (like Kendall, Wolfson, and Hialeah) offer fun, educational camps for kids and teens. Deering Estate : Nine weeks of nature, science experiments, hikes, crafts, and weekly field trips in scenic Palmetto Bay.

: Nine weeks of nature, science experiments, hikes, crafts, and weekly field trips in scenic Palmetto Bay. FunCamps (University of Miami & more) : Dive into Jurassicamp, Magicamp, robotics, space, and even art. Locations include UM, Pinecrest, and FAU.

: Dive into Jurassicamp, Magicamp, robotics, space, and even art. Locations include UM, Pinecrest, and FAU. YMCA (Free!) : Camps at Miami Gardens, Overtown & South Miami Heights offer field trips, STEAM, financial literacy, and meals — all free.

: Camps at Miami Gardens, Overtown & South Miami Heights offer field trips, STEAM, financial literacy, and meals — all free. Zoo Miami Camp: Weekly themes from fossils to wildlife careers. Runs June 6–Aug. 13 with free aftercare!

🎭🏖️ BROWARD COUNTY CAMPS

Boys & Girls Club : Camps across Broward (Lauderhill, Davie, more) for ages 6–18, packed with fun and mentorship.

: Camps across Broward (Lauderhill, Davie, more) for ages 6–18, packed with fun and mentorship. Camp Chameleon (Markham Park) : Nature, sports, swimming, and creativity in Weston.

: Nature, sports, swimming, and creativity in Weston. Camp Kadima (JCC Davie) : From karate to cooking, this camp blends culture and fun.

: From karate to cooking, this camp blends culture and fun. Pembroke Pines EDC : For K–4th grade with swimming, field trips, and full-day fun.

: For K–4th grade with swimming, field trips, and full-day fun. Broward Center for Performing Arts: For your rising star! Performing arts camps for ages 7–18.

📍Spots are going fast — don’t sleep on it, Miami!