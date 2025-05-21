Summer Camps in South Florida Still Taking Kids — Here’s Where to Sign Up!

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

School’s almost out, Miami — and if you haven’t locked in your kid’s summer plans, don’t stress! Plenty of summer camps across Miami-Dade and Broward are still accepting enrollments.

🎨🌴 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CAMPS

  • Miami-Dade Parks: From nature and sports to outdoor adventures, these county-run camps run June–August and keep kids active in the sunshine.
  • Miami-Dade College: Multiple campuses (like Kendall, Wolfson, and Hialeah) offer fun, educational camps for kids and teens.
  • Deering Estate: Nine weeks of nature, science experiments, hikes, crafts, and weekly field trips in scenic Palmetto Bay.
  • FunCamps (University of Miami & more): Dive into Jurassicamp, Magicamp, robotics, space, and even art. Locations include UM, Pinecrest, and FAU.
  • YMCA (Free!): Camps at Miami Gardens, Overtown & South Miami Heights offer field trips, STEAM, financial literacy, and meals — all free.
  • Zoo Miami Camp: Weekly themes from fossils to wildlife careers. Runs June 6–Aug. 13 with free aftercare!

🎭🏖️ BROWARD COUNTY CAMPS

  • Boys & Girls Club: Camps across Broward (Lauderhill, Davie, more) for ages 6–18, packed with fun and mentorship.
  • Camp Chameleon (Markham Park): Nature, sports, swimming, and creativity in Weston.
  • Camp Kadima (JCC Davie): From karate to cooking, this camp blends culture and fun.
  • Pembroke Pines EDC: For K–4th grade with swimming, field trips, and full-day fun.
  • Broward Center for Performing Arts: For your rising star! Performing arts camps for ages 7–18.

📍Spots are going fast — don’t sleep on it, Miami!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

    News You Need

