Sunset, Salsa, And Rooftop Views? West Miami Has Plans For Your Friday Night!

If your ideal Friday night includes good music, a rooftop view, and pretending you’re on Dancing with the Stars for an hour… this might be your move.

The City of West Miami is hosting a free Sunset & Salsa Night at the West Miami Recreation Center rooftop on Friday, May 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., hosted by DanceSway Ballroom.

The night kicks off with a welcome mixer at 7, followed by a salsa class from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., and then social dancing until 9. Light bites will also be included, which honestly makes this feel even more Miami.

And before you panic… no, you do not need a partner. So if your friends suddenly “can’t make it,” you can still show up, dance, and have a good time.

The event is free, but you do need to RSVP to save your spot. Honestly, rooftop views, salsa music, and sunset vibes in South Florida? That already sounds like a movie scene.