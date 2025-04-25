Surfside Post Office Temporarily Closing in May

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Surfside Post Office at 250 95th Street will temporarily close on Saturday, May 3, due to the non-renewal of its lease, according to the U.S. Postal Service Florida 3 District. While USPS searches for a new location, customers can visit the Normandy Station at 525 71st Street in Miami Beach. Hours are Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mail delivery in Surfside will continue without interruption. USPS thanks the community for its patience during the transition.

