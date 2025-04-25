The Surfside Post Office at 250 95th Street will temporarily close on Saturday, May 3, due to the non-renewal of its lease, according to the U.S. Postal Service Florida 3 District. While USPS searches for a new location, customers can visit the Normandy Station at 525 71st Street in Miami Beach. Hours are Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mail delivery in Surfside will continue without interruption. USPS thanks the community for its patience during the transition.
Surfside Post Office Temporarily Closing in May
