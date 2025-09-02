Survey Finds Millennials Lead Push for Four-Day Work Week

A new survey by Talker Research shows millennials are the biggest supporters of a four-day work week, with 75% in favor. Gen Z and Gen X weren’t far behind at 70% each, while just 48% of working boomers backed the idea.

When asked which day should be cut, Friday was the clear winner with 55% of votes, followed by Monday at 24%.

The survey also highlighted how overworked many Americans feel: 52% say they’re working harder than a year ago, and 38% admit they feel overworked right now. Nearly one in five said they put in extra hours every single day.

And despite the Labor Day holiday, a third of workers expect to be on the job — with Gen Z most likely to clock in.

The message is clear: fewer days, happier workers… at least if millennials have their way.