Survey Finds Millennials Lead Push for Four-Day Work Week

JESSE JONES: Lawmakers pushing more U.S. companies to test four-day workweeks
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A new survey by Talker Research shows millennials are the biggest supporters of a four-day work week, with 75% in favor. Gen Z and Gen X weren’t far behind at 70% each, while just 48% of working boomers backed the idea.

When asked which day should be cut, Friday was the clear winner with 55% of votes, followed by Monday at 24%.

The survey also highlighted how overworked many Americans feel: 52% say they’re working harder than a year ago, and 38% admit they feel overworked right now. Nearly one in five said they put in extra hours every single day.

And despite the Labor Day holiday, a third of workers expect to be on the job — with Gen Z most likely to clock in.

The message is clear: fewer days, happier workers… at least if millennials have their way.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

