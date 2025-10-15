T-Pain Drops “Boots with the Fur” Collab with Crocs

T-Pain - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - 07.02.2024 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

It’s official — T-Pain wants everyone to have their own boots with the fur.

The rapper just teamed up with Crocs for their annual Croctober collection, launching the Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boots. Standing at 35 inches tall (Crocs’ tallest silhouette ever), the faux-fur boots are decked out with 17 Jibbitz charms, gold chains, and all the over-the-top energy you’d expect from T-Pain himself.

The campaign shows him flexing the furry kicks while rocking bright layered shirts and a white jacket — because subtlety clearly wasn’t invited. The limited-edition boots officially drop October 23, and Crocs says the line celebrates “creativity, individuality, and boldness.”

So if you’ve ever wanted to live your best AppleBottom jeans fantasy… now’s your moment.

