Tate McRae Fires Back at Lip-Sync Accusations with a Viral TikTok Post

Tate McRae isn’t staying quiet about the rumors.
The pop star posted a new TikTok captioned “Cuz apparently I don’t sing in my shows :)”, clapping back at critics who’ve accused her of lip-syncing during live performances.
The backlash started after a viral clip showed McRae seemingly singing into an upside-down microphone during a high-energy dance number — sparking debate online about how much of her shows are live versus pre-recorded.
This isn’t the first time McRae has addressed the criticism. Earlier this year, she vented, “I’m singing this whole show! You need to watch the whole thing — you don’t know the full picture.” She’s also said she’d prefer to use a headset mic to better balance choreography and live vocals.
Fans have praised her latest TikTok for its humor and honesty, while the conversation around lip-syncing in pop performances continues to heat up.