Tate McRae Fires Back at Lip-Sync Accusations with a Viral TikTok Post

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Tate McRae poses with the Best Editing Award and the Song of the Summer Award for “Just Keep Watching“ during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Tate McRae isn’t staying quiet about the rumors.

The pop star posted a new TikTok captioned “Cuz apparently I don’t sing in my shows :)”, clapping back at critics who’ve accused her of lip-syncing during live performances.

The backlash started after a viral clip showed McRae seemingly singing into an upside-down microphone during a high-energy dance number — sparking debate online about how much of her shows are live versus pre-recorded.

This isn’t the first time McRae has addressed the criticism. Earlier this year, she vented, “I’m singing this whole show! You need to watch the whole thing — you don’t know the full picture.” She’s also said she’d prefer to use a headset mic to better balance choreography and live vocals.

Fans have praised her latest TikTok for its humor and honesty, while the conversation around lip-syncing in pop performances continues to heat up.