Temperatures Drop Into The 40s Across South Florida!

Grab your jackets, we are finally getting a real cold front. After weeks of heat and humidity, South Florida is about to wake up to some of the coldest air we have felt all year.

Tuesday morning will feel completely different. We are talking 40s and 50s across Broward and Miami Dade, and even the Keys will drop into the upper 50s. Add in some wind and it is going to feel a few degrees colder when you step outside early.

If you have an early commute, bundle up. This is the kind of morning that will have you reaching for cafecito just to warm your hands. By the afternoon, it will stay cool with highs around 70 before temperatures start climbing again later in the week.

It has been almost a year since we have felt weather like this, so enjoy it while it lasts because the South Florida heat always finds its way back.