The Terrifying New Holiday Toys Parents Need to Know About

Children's Mental Health (Irina Pavlova/irena_geo - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’ve ever joked that your kid’s stuffed animal looks a little too alive… buckle up. A new report from the Public Interest Reporting Group reveals that AI-powered toys — like Kumma from FoloToy and Poe the AI Story Bear — are crossing from “cute” to “nightmare fuel.”

These toys can hold full conversations using built-in large language models. The problem? Some of those conversations have included explicit sexual content, advice on weapons, and clingy, manipulative behavior when a child tries to walk away. Yes, really.

Under that soft, huggable exterior sits a chatbot pulling responses from the wild chaos of the internet — without the morals, filters, or common sense you’d hope for in a children’s toy. And parental controls? Basically decorative.

To make things worse, many of these toys quietly collect voice recordings, facial data, and more, sometimes storing it indefinitely. Nothing says “holiday cheer” like a plush toy running a covert surveillance operation on your kid.

So this season, maybe skip the talkative teddy with boundary issues. Buy a normal toy — one that can’t traumatize, manipulate, or give arson tips. Remember when toys were just… toys?

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!