Tickets Are Now on Sale for the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival!

One of Miami’s biggest annual events is officially back. The Food Network’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One returns February 19 through 22, 2026, and this year marks the Festival’s 25th anniversary.

If you’ve never been, this is more than just food and drinks on the beach. It’s a four-day celebration with celebrity chefs, Food Network stars, endless tastings, chef-hosted dinners, brunches, late-night parties, wine seminars, and a lineup that always sells out fast. Tickets are on sale now, so the earlier you jump in, the better the options.

What a lot of people don’t realize is that the Festival is actually run by more than 1,500 FIU students who handle everything from marketing to culinary operations. Every ticket sold helps support the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at FIU, and the Festival has already raised more than $45 million toward its mission to eat, drink, and educate.

If this is the year you want to go, don’t wait until the Instagram posts start rolling in and you’re wishing you grabbed tickets sooner.

All the info and full event schedule is at SOBEWFF.org.