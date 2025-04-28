TikTok’s Obsession with This Miami Business Offering Paid Back Scratches Is Real

Remember the calming back scratches your mom gave you before bed? A Hollywood, FL-based family just turned that nostalgic comfort into a booming business — and TikTok can’t get enough.

Meet The Scratcher Girls, a real Miami-area service offering 30- and 60-minute “scratch therapy” sessions starting at $75. Couples sessions are available too.

The service features gentle back scratching with long, colorful acrylic nails, and it’s gone viral thanks to videos and livestreams of blissed-out clients — including rapper and internet celeb Bhad Bhabie, who called it “so nice.”

While a few users are weirded out by the idea, most are obsessed. As one TikToker put it: “Soft scratching is the REAL massage.”