TikTok’s Obsession with This Miami Business Offering Paid Back Scratches Is Real

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Remember the calming back scratches your mom gave you before bed? A Hollywood, FL-based family just turned that nostalgic comfort into a booming business — and TikTok can’t get enough.

Meet The Scratcher Girls, a real Miami-area service offering 30- and 60-minute “scratch therapy” sessions starting at $75. Couples sessions are available too.

@scratcher_girls One 10 minute head scratch can do more for your nervous system than you can imagine 💆‍♂️ #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - Scratcher Girls ASMR

The service features gentle back scratching with long, colorful acrylic nails, and it’s gone viral thanks to videos and livestreams of blissed-out clients — including rapper and internet celeb Bhad Bhabie, who called it “so nice.”

While a few users are weirded out by the idea, most are obsessed. As one TikToker put it: “Soft scratching is the REAL massage.”

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

