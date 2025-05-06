Tired of Traffic? A New Water Taxi Service Aims to Change How Miami Moves

If you’ve ever sat for hours on I-95 or US-1 trying to get from one side of Miami to the other, you’re not alone. Traffic in Miami-Dade and Broward has become a daily frustration — but a new local company thinks the solution could be right in front of us: the water.

E-lixr, founded by Nathalie Paiva and Sam Payrovi, is turning Miami’s waterways into a smarter, scenic alternative to gridlock. The startup currently offers private boat rides for up to six people between locations like Miami Beach and the Miami River. While prices start around $150 per ride, public routes are on the horizon — and could cost as little as $12.

“We realized the current transit options just aren’t working,” said Paiva. “With E-lixr, you’re not stuck in traffic. You’re cruising through Biscayne Bay.”

Though they’re currently using fuel boats, the vision is fully electric, environmentally friendly water taxis that connect with existing transit like Brightline, Uber, and Lyft. The new electric fleet is expected to launch next year, with larger vessels that can carry 30+ passengers.

“It’s not just about getting from point A to B,” said Payrovi. “It’s about enjoying the ride — and protecting the waters we love.”

For now, service runs Thursday through Sunday using private docks, with bookings available on their website. But in the near future, your commute from Brickell to the Beach might come with ocean views and zero road rage.