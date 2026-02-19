‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer Is Finally Here!

The trailer for Toy Story 5 is officially out, and this time, the toys aren’t being replaced by another toy. They’re being replaced by a tablet.

In the preview, Bonnie receives a tablet and quickly becomes attached to it, leaving Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the crew struggling to keep her attention. It introduces a very real and modern storyline, showing how technology is changing the way kids play and connect with their toys.

The Toy Story franchise has always been about change, and this chapter continues that theme as the toys face a challenge they can’t fix the way they used to.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, and fans who grew up with these characters are already emotional seeing what’s next.

Are you excited for Toy Story 5, or do you think the story should have ended already? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos!