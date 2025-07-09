TSA Ends Shoe Removal Requirement at U.S. Airports

FILE PHOTO: TSA may be doing away with the rule for most travelers that you have to remove your shoes at airport checkpoints.

After nearly 20 years, U.S. air travelers will no longer need to remove their shoes at TSA security checkpoints. The change, announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is effective immediately.

“This move improves the travel experience while keeping safety a top priority,” Noem said, emphasizing that passengers will still undergo identity checks and multiple layers of screening.

The rule was originally introduced in response to evolving threats after the 2001 “shoe bomber” incident and further intelligence in 2006. But with updated scanners, expanded TSA staffing, and REAL ID compliance, officials say technology now makes the policy outdated.

While PreCheck members have long been exempt from shoe removal, Noem noted the program still offers benefits like faster screening for those who opt in.

With this change, the TSA is signaling a shift toward smarter, more efficient travel — without compromising safety.