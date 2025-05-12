Turning Scraps Into Soil: How Compost for Life is Cleaning Up South Florida

Francisco Torres is on a mission to tackle food waste and support local farms—one compost bin at a time. When he moved to South Florida, he saw a gap in composting services and launched Compost for Life in 2020.

Now, residents and businesses toss food scraps into bright pink bins, which are collected weekly and taken to compost hubs in Homestead and Miami Beach. In just under five years, the effort has grown from 110 pounds of food scraps a week to over 65,000.

Restaurants like Miami Beach’s Stubborn Seed are on board too, helping turn kitchen waste into rich compost that’s donated to local farms and community gardens.

Starting at $24/month, Compost for Life is making it easy to reduce waste and give back to the Earth—one bucket at a time.