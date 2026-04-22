Two Top Guns, One Screen Fans Get a Rare Theater Experience

Get ready to buzz the tower all over again. Paramount Pictures is bringing Top Gun back to the big screen to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and it is not coming alone.

Starting May 13, the original film will return to theaters for one week only, alongside Top Gun Maverick, giving fans the chance to experience both movies the way they were meant to be seen.

Tom Cruise announced the re release himself with a simple message that says everything you need to know. If you feel the need Two films One big screen Back in theaters May 13 for one week only.

The timing is not random either. During CinemaCon, Paramount confirmed that a third Top Gun movie is officially in development, with writer Ehren Kruger returning to help shape the next chapter.

And if you needed a reminder of just how big this franchise still is, Top Gun Maverick brought in a massive 1.49 billion dollars at the box office, making it the highest grossing film of Cruise’s career. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel also picked up six Academy Award nominations and took home the Oscar for Best Sound.

Whether you are in it for the nostalgia or just want to hear Danger Zone blasting in surround sound again, this is one of those rare chances to relive a classic the right way.