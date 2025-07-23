Uber Launches New Option to Pair Women Drivers with Women Riders!

A woman accused of assaulting an Uber driver was critically injured by an oncoming vehicle after being told to leave her ride.

Ladies, this one’s for us.

Starting next month, Uber is launching a new feature that gives women more control over who they ride with or drive. The new Women Rider Preference lets women riders choose to be paired with women drivers, and women drivers can choose to only pick up female passengers.

Uber is starting the pilot program in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit. It’s not in South Florida just yet, but it’s a step in the right direction and something many of us have been asking for.

Here’s what to expect when it does roll out here:

• When booking a ride, you’ll see an option to choose a woman driver

• You can set a preference in your app to ride with women moving forward

• It’s not guaranteed, but it does increase your chances

• Women drivers can also turn on a setting to only accept rides from women, especially helpful during nights or busy shifts

This isn’t about dividing riders. It’s about safety, comfort and having more choice. Whether you’re heading to work, brunch or a night out, having the option to ride with a woman just feels better sometimes.

Let’s hope South Florida is next.