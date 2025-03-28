Ultra Is Here! How to Join the Party Without a Ticket

Ultra Music Festival 3.22.24 Day 1 (Jaime Sloane/Doug Van Sant Photography)
By Martica Lopez

Miami is officially in festival mode! Ultra Music Festival has taken over, and if you didn’t get tickets—don’t stress. You can still be part of the excitement without stepping foot inside Bayfront Park.

Watch the Ultra Livestream!

That’s right, you don’t have to miss out on the beats, the energy, or the epic DJ sets. Ultra is streaming live, so you can experience all the action from wherever you are. Whether you’re chilling at home, getting together with friends, or even sneaking in a set or two between weekend plans, you can tune in and feel like you’re right there in the crowd.

The livestream kicks off today at 4:00 PM ET at ultramusicfestival.com and on the Official UMF TV YouTube Channel.

Check out the set times below and plan your perfect Ultra experience—no wristband required!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!