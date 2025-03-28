Ultra Is Here! How to Join the Party Without a Ticket

Miami is officially in festival mode! Ultra Music Festival has taken over, and if you didn’t get tickets—don’t stress. You can still be part of the excitement without stepping foot inside Bayfront Park.

Watch the Ultra Livestream!

That’s right, you don’t have to miss out on the beats, the energy, or the epic DJ sets. Ultra is streaming live, so you can experience all the action from wherever you are. Whether you’re chilling at home, getting together with friends, or even sneaking in a set or two between weekend plans, you can tune in and feel like you’re right there in the crowd.

The livestream kicks off today at 4:00 PM ET at ultramusicfestival.com and on the Official UMF TV YouTube Channel.

Check out the set times below and plan your perfect Ultra experience—no wristband required!