Ultra is Staying in Miami for Now but the Fight is Not Over!

If you were wondering whether Ultra Music Festival is leaving Miami, it is not.

City commissioners voted to keep the festival at Bayfront Park for now, but they are still debating a long term deal that could lock Ultra into downtown for up to 20 years.

That is where the pushback comes in.

Some residents are against it and there is even a lawsuit tied to concerns about noise, traffic, and quality of life during the festival. If you have ever dealt with Ultra weekend traffic in Miami, you already get it.

At the same time, Ultra is not backing down. In a statement shared on Instagram, the festival called Miami its home and pointed to the global spotlight and economic impact it brings every year.

Commissioners also held off on a separate decision tied to a 450 million dollar budget for public safety and building repairs, so there are still bigger conversations happening around all of this.

For now, Ultra is staying. The long term future is still being figured out.

So what do you think. Keep it at Bayfront Park or move it somewhere else?