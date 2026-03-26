Ultra Music Festival road closures and detours in Downtown Miami this weekend!

Ultra Music Festival is back at Bayfront Park, and traffic in Downtown Miami will be heavily impacted from Thursday night through early Monday morning.

Here is what you need to know:

Road changes:

• Northbound Biscayne Boulevard shifts into southbound lanes at SE 1st Street

• Southbound Biscayne Boulevard is rerouted west at NE 6th Street

• To continue south, use NE 2nd Avenue or North Miami Avenue

• No southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from NE 6th Street

Timing:

• Starts Thursday at 9 p.m.

• Ends Monday at 7 a.m.

PortMiami access:

• PortMiami remains accessible via NE 5th Street

• Use the PortMiami Tunnel from I-395 to avoid congestion

Closures:

• Bayfront Park is closed through April 9

• Bayfront Dog Park and Playground are closed through April 4

Ultra hours:

• Friday: 4 p.m. to midnight

• Saturday: noon to midnight

• Sunday: noon to 10 p.m.

What else is happening:

• Maná is performing at the Kaseya Center Friday and Saturday night

• Events are also taking place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Bottom line

If you need to be in Downtown Miami, expect delays, plan your route ahead, and avoid Biscayne Boulevard if possible.