Ultra Music Festival 2026 Tickets Are On Sale!

It’s official, tickets for Ultra Music Festival 2026 are now on sale. Ultra made the announcement on their Instagram feed with the caption: “And just like that, it’s Ultra season. #ULTRA2026. Tickets on sale now. ultra.miami/tickets.”

The festival will return to Bayfront Park from March 27th through the 29th, 2026, and the Phase 1 lineup is already stacked. Armin van Buuren, Bzrp, Hardwell, John Summit, Steve Aoki, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, The Martinez Brothers, and a back-to-back set from Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia are all confirmed to take the stage.

And this is only the beginning. More artists will be added as we get closer to the dates, but if the first wave is any indication, Ultra 2026 is going to be massive.

Tickets are officially on sale now!

