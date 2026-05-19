Ultra Music Festival Releases Limited Amount of Tickets for 2027!

If Ultra Music Festival 2026 proved anything, it’s that Miami still knows how to throw one of the biggest electronic music weekends on the planet. And now, Ultra isn’t wasting any time because tickets for Ultra Music Festival 2027 are officially on sale… but only for a limited time.

The festival returns to Bayfront Park from March 26-28, 2027, and this first public ticket release is also the lowest guaranteed price point before prices eventually go up.

Honestly, after the year Ultra just had, nobody’s surprised people are already jumping on tickets.

Ultra 2026 gave us one of those “you had to be there” weekends. From Swedish House Mafia taking over downtown Miami to Skrillex & Daddy Yankee randomly popping out during Bizarrap’s set, the surprises just kept coming. DJ Snake bringing out J Balvin and Ryan Castro, plus John Summit closing things out with Feid, were some of the biggest moments all over social media.

And that’s what keeps people coming back every year. It’s not just the lineup. It’s the chaos, the surprise guests, the random unforgettable moments, and Miami turning into the center of the EDM world for an entire weekend.

If you already know Ultra is part of your 2027 plans, this is probably the time to lock it in before these limited tickets disappear.