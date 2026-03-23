Ultra Set Times Are Out… Time To Plan Your Weekend

If you have been waiting to figure out your game plan for Ultra Music Festival 2026, this is your moment. The official set times are finally out, which means it is time to lock in your schedule before things get chaotic.

And let’s be real, if you are doing Ultra the right way, you are not just showing up. You are planning. Because nothing hurts more than realizing your favorite DJ is playing at the same time as someone else you wanted to see.

Now you have decisions to make. Are you staying at Main Stage for the big headliners, or are you moving around trying to catch a little bit of everything? Because yes, there will be overlaps, and yes, you are going to have to make some tough calls.

Also, timing is everything. Getting from one stage to another at Bayfront Park is not always quick when the crowd is packed. Add in bathroom breaks, food runs, and trying to find your friends, and now your schedule really matters.

My advice, screenshot your must see sets, build in some buffer time, and pick your non negotiables. Everything else, go with the vibe.

Because once you are in there, it is a lot… and if you do not plan ahead, you are going to miss something you really wanted to see.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.