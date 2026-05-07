The U.S. Could Start Revoking Passports Over Unpaid Child Support!

Spokeo used data from the Department of State to see where the rate of passports grew the most over the last several decades.

If you owe major child support and have a trip coming up… you may want to check your status.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. State Department says it’s starting to revoke passports for parents with large amounts of unpaid child support. The first round will reportedly target people who owe $100,000 or more.

But eventually, officials say the program could expand to anyone owing more than $2,500.

The law has technically existed since 1996, but reports say it hasn’t really been heavily enforced until now. Before, it mostly affected people trying to renew their passports. Now, passports could reportedly be revoked altogether once overdue payments are flagged by the government.

Officials say the goal is to get parents to finally pay what they owe before getting travel privileges back.

And yes… if your passport gets revoked while you’re already overseas, that could become a whole situation.

So if you’ve got international trips booked this summer… this might be something to look into.