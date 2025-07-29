Victoria’s Secret & PINK to Host Pop-Up Event in Miami

Shopping LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Shoppers on Oxford Street on November 16, 2016 in London, England. October saw a surprise dip in CPI inflation to 0.9% after economists had predicted that sterling's post-brexit fall would mean this month's rate would be 1.1%. (Photo by Tory Ho/Getty Images) (Tory Ho/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

If your vibe is shopping with a side of fun, Victoria’s Secret and PINK are pulling up to Dadeland Mall from July 31 to August 2 with a pop-up you don’t want to miss.

Spend 100 dollars or more and you’ll get to create your own custom bracelet at the Little Words Project Bead Bar. It’s your chance to choose a word that speaks to your energy and make something that’s all you. Think powerful, personal, and really cute.

Plus, the first 50 guests each day get a free bestie Polaroid bag charm, and you’ll score a limited edition PINK mini dog with any 85 dollar purchase. Add treats, freebies, and that signature PINK vibe, and you’ve got a shopping experience that actually feels like self care.

It’s the perfect excuse to shop, bond with your girls, and walk away with something unique.

Find out more here!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!