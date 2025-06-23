Vinny from Jersey Shore is Coming to the Miami Improv!

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 03: Vinny Guadagnino attends MTV's "Jersey Shore" 15-Year Anniversary Celebration on December 03, 2024 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore is hitting the stage at the Miami Improv for four shows:

Friday, June 27 at 7:30 PM & 10 PM

Saturday, June 28 at 7 PM & 9:30 PM

General admission is $45.90—but heads up: all VIP and meet & greet tickets are already sold out for every show.

If you grew up on GTL (gym, tan, laundry), fist pumps, and Sunday dinners—this is your chance to see Vinny live, off the shore and on the mic. Between Family Vacation, Double Shot at Love, and Dancing with the Stars, he’s stayed booked and busy—and now he’s bringing that energy to Miami for one weekend only.

🎟 Grab your tickets now before they’re gone!