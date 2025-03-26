WalletHub Says Florida Is One of the Most Stressed States—Here’s Why

We all know Florida is paradise, but according to WalletHub, it’s also the 9th most stressed state in the U.S. So, what’s keeping us up at night?
Florida’s Stress Rankings:
• Work Woes: We’re 8th for work-related stress—because let’s be honest, the grind never stops.
• Family Feels: Coming in at 3rd for family stress, it’s safe to say balancing it all isn’t easy.
• Money Matters: Despite ranking 22nd for financial stress, we have the 3rd least affordable housing in the country. Make it make sense!
• Love & Loss: Florida has the 5th highest divorce rate, proving relationships here are as unpredictable as our weather.
How Do We Cope?
While we can’t control rent prices or rush-hour madness, we can take a deep breath, hit the beach, and remind ourselves why we live in the Sunshine State.
What stresses you out most?