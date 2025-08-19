Want to Be on The Price Is Right? Here’s Your Chance in South Florida

Come on down! CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) is hosting an open casting call for The Price Is Right at Toyota of Hollywood (1841 N. State Rd. 7) on Thursday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here’s the quick rundown:
- Check in first: Head to the registration table outside the showroom. No purchase necessary.
- Eligibility: Must be 18+ and a U.S. citizen living in the U.S.
- Paperwork: Bring a signed video release form (extra copies will be there if you forget).
- The audition: One minute on camera to prove you’ve got the energy, personality, and Price Is Right spirit.
💡 Casting tips: Be loud, be yourself, cheer for others, and—most importantly—have fun. (And no, bribing producers doesn’t help!)
So circle the date, bring your best “Come on down!” energy, and you just might land a spot on one of America’s favorite game shows.