Want to Be on The Price Is Right? Here’s Your Chance in South Florida

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 26: "Episode #0582" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Drew Carey. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Have you ever wanted to be on a game show?

Come on down! CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) is hosting an open casting call for The Price Is Right at Toyota of Hollywood (1841 N. State Rd. 7) on Thursday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here’s the quick rundown:

Check in first: Head to the registration table outside the showroom. No purchase necessary.

Head to the registration table outside the showroom. No purchase necessary. Eligibility: Must be 18+ and a U.S. citizen living in the U.S.

Must be 18+ and a U.S. citizen living in the U.S. Paperwork: Bring a signed video release form (extra copies will be there if you forget).

Bring a signed video release form (extra copies will be there if you forget). The audition: One minute on camera to prove you’ve got the energy, personality, and Price Is Right spirit.

💡 Casting tips: Be loud, be yourself, cheer for others, and—most importantly—have fun. (And no, bribing producers doesn’t help!)

So circle the date, bring your best “Come on down!” energy, and you just might land a spot on one of America’s favorite game shows.