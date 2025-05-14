Watch: Florida Family Catches Alligator Trying to Break Into Their Home

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Forget porch pirates—Florida residents are dealing with something much scarier at their front doors: alligators.

A Wesley Chapel family recently got a wild wake-up call when scratching and rattling at their door turned out to be an unexpected visitor—an alligator. Courtney Beck thought someone was trying to break in, only to find a toothy reptile instead of a delivery driver.

And her story isn’t unique. In Lake Mary, a massive 8-foot gator “knocked” on another front door, while in Fort Myers, deputies wrangled yet another scaly intruder trying to enter a home.

Videos of the encounters have gone viral, including Beck’s TikTok clip, which racked up over 2 million views.

With alligator sightings on the rise, Floridians are reminded to stay alert—even at home. In the Sunshine State, your doorbell camera might just save you from more than missed packages.

