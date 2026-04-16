Waymo Robotaxis Are Now Open to Everyone in Miami

If you’ve seen those white cars cruising through Miami with cameras all over them and no one behind the wheel… yeah, you’re not imagining it.

Waymo robotaxis are officially opening up to the public in the Magic City, and anyone can now request a ride. The service has already been quietly rolling out, but now it’s going full Miami mode.

Think about it… hopping into a car in Brickell or Wynwood with no driver, just you, your playlist, and a robot navigating I 95 traffic like it’s another Tuesday.

The cars can travel major routes like I 95, the Dolphin, and the Palmetto, and you book them just like any rideshare. Once it pulls up, the doors unlock automatically and you’re good to go.

Inside, it feels like a normal car… minus the human. Behind the scenes, it’s running on a mix of cameras, radar, and lidar to read the road in real time.

And yes, it’s already handled some very Miami situations. From weird traffic patterns to drivers doing questionable things, the system is designed to react instantly.

Waymo says it has logged over 100 million driverless miles with fewer serious crashes than human drivers. Still, not everyone is fully sold yet, especially after a few viral hiccups in other cities.

But one thing is clear… Miami traffic just got a very futuristic upgrade.