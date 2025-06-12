What Dad Really Wants This Father’s Day (Hint: It’s Not a Tie)

Sommsation guides you in choosing the right wine for a Father’s Day gift, from classic reds to refreshing whites and celebratory sparklers.

Let’s be honest — dads can be hard to shop for. They either “don’t need anything” or already bought it for themselves... on sale... with a coupon. So this Father’s Day, skip the stress and focus on what really matters: giving Dad a moment of peace, some good laughs, and maybe a decent meal that doesn’t come from a drive-thru.

Here are 5 easy ways to make Father’s Day memorable — no tie required.

1. Let Dad Sleep In (Even If It’s Just 20 Minutes)There’s no greater gift than uninterrupted sleep. Block off the early morning chaos and let him snooze. Bonus points if he wakes up to coffee already made and no kids wrestling in the hallway.

2. Don’t Ask Him to Grill — Unless He Wants ToIf Dad loves grilling, great. Fire it up. But if he just wants to eat ribs and not char them in the sun, order takeout or cook for him for once. He’s earned it.

3. Do Something That He Actually LikesGolf. Fishing. Watching a 3-hour WWII documentary. Even if it’s not your thing, give him the remote, the playlist, or the day-trip destination and go along for the ride. He’ll notice.

4. Say the ThingEven the tough dads want to hear it. A simple “Thanks for everything” or “You’re the reason I know how to change a tire and dodge emotional vulnerability” goes a long way.

5. Make a Memory, Not a MessWhether it’s a backyard picnic, an old photo slideshow, or just sitting on the porch doing nothing—give Dad a memory he won’t forget. No glitter crafts required.

This Father’s Day, don’t overcomplicate it. Let the guy relax, laugh a little, and feel appreciated. That’s really all he wants anyway (plus maybe one of those fancy grill tools he’ll never use).