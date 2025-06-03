What Would Pit Do? Mr. 305 Drops a Book!

Pitbull performs during the Trilogy Tour at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on March 2, 2024.

Okay, this is not a drill—Pitbull aka Armando Christian Pérez just dropped a book and it’s so Miami it might as well come with a cafecito and a pastelito.

It’s called What Would Pit Do?—a clever play on What Would Jesus Do? but with that Mr. Worldwide swagger. For $49.99, you’re getting a front-row seat into the mindset of one of the most iconic voices to ever rep the 305.

This isn’t your average read. It’s a powerful collection of quotes, mantras, and straight-up life advice from Pitbull himself. Think of it as the perfect coffee table book for anyone born and raised in South Florida. Whether you’re chilling in Kendall, cruising down Calle Ocho, or just proud to be from the crib, this book is so us.

It’s available for pre-sale now, and right there on the cover it hits you with:

“When you think you know… you don’t.”

Leave it to Pit to keep us on our toes.

Processing and shipping takes 4–6 weeks, so go ahead and lock yours in now—because from the 305 to the global stage, this one’s for the culture.